Delhi Covid-19 hospitals can engage MBBS students in 4th, 5th years, interns

Amid the surge in novel coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi officials have allowed all Covid facilities of the government in the city to engage MBBS students who are in fourth and fifth years, interns and others to assist doctors on duty at a fixed honorarium, as per an order issued by the health department.

The order, dated November 18, comes at a time when hospitals are again getting swamped with infection spreading faster every single day, leading to an overwhelming number of deaths in the last several days.

As per the order, all COVID-19 hospitals of Delhi government have been allowed to "engage fourth and fifth year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors to assist duty doctors at an honorarium of ₹1,000 (8 hours shift) and ₹2,000 (12 hours shift) per day".

In case of interns, the honorarium would be over and above their stipend, it said.

RGSSH, a dedicated coronavirus facility under the Delhi government has 200 ICU beds with ventilators, all occupied, while at LNJP Hospital, another dedicated facility, only seven such beds out of the 200 were available at 12:30 PM, according to online Delhi Corona dashboard.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday had told reporters that more beds are planned to be added at LNJP Hospital. However, the number of doctors there at present is adequate, he had said.

Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 5 lakh, even as 133 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare announced the Government’s decision to introduce a new category called ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against Central Pool MBBS seats for the academic Year 2020-21.

"Proud to announce a new category for selection of candidates from ‘Wards of COVIDWarriors’ under Central Pool of MBBS/BDS seats to honour of the sacrifice of numerous 'COVID Warriors' who laid down their lives while serving society," Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet.

Central Pool MBBS seats may be allocated for selection and nominations of the candidates from amongst the wards of “Covid Warriors", who have lost life due to COVID 19; or died accidently on account of Covid-19 related duty.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via