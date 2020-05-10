The Delhi government on Sunday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to report Covid-19 deaths for hospitals, other facilities. The government has been lately facing allegations from opposition over 'under-reporting' of deaths in the national capital.

The latest order stated that all Covid-19 hospitals have to send death report to Delhi government through e-mail by 5 pm every day.

Every Covid-19 hospital, other health facilities have appoint nodal officers who will ensure timely communication of deaths.

If there is delay in reporting deaths, MS, MD, nodal officer of 'defaulter hospital' will have to file written explanation, stated the order.

The AAP government warned Covid-19 hospitals, health facilities of strict action if there is delay in reporting of death cases.

"It has been observed that government and private hospitals are not sending the Covid-19 updates regularly. The daily summary about Covid-19 deaths is not being sent to the death audit committee because of which daily reports get delayed or are submitted with wrong details," said the government.

Responding to the discrepancies in Covid-19 death figures in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday that the mismatch is because several hospitals fail to send a detailed summary of deaths to the Delhi government.

The government has now directed some hospitals to provide a detailed summary within 24 hours of the deaths to resolve the issue, Jain said.

"Many hospitals report deaths but don't send summaries. We have directed all hospitals to send detailed summaries within 24 hours of the occurrence of deaths. This issue is due to summaries," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told ANI on COVID-19 death figures mismatch in the national capital.

"We have started releasing COVID-19 bulletins from 12 am to 12 am the next day. There used to be confusion over the timing of the bulletin, so now bulletin for the whole day will be released at once," Jain added.

On Saturday, Jain had said that some mismatch was found in few COVID-19 reports of a private lab and government.

"Some data mismatch was found in 2-3 reports of the lab so we are getting it checked," Minster Jain had said on being asked about discrepancies in the test reports of the private lab.

With inputs from ANI

