Delhi COVID-19: Over 4,000 cases in a day, 92% recovered so far

At least 4,000 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the national capital. With this, the total number of coronavitus patients in the national capital reached 5.74 lakh. Coronavirus killed 86 people in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,260 in the national capital.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 31,769 in the national capital on Tuesday, down from 32,885 on Monday, according to official data. The recovery rate in Delhi stood at over 92%. Over 5 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi rose to 5,669 on Tuesday from 5,552 on Monday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has fallen by a margin of nearly 55% since early November and it should reduce further in the next two weeks.

The Delhi government will be taking up the issue with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Centre to allow labs to conduct 10% less COVID-19 tests than their total capacity, so that it results in a higher turnaround rate and no delay, he added.

According to the Tuesday's bulletin, out of the total number of 18,688 beds in COVID-19 hospitals, 10,911 are vacant. It said 486 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark. On Tuesday, over 30,000 RT-PCR tests and 28,159 rapid antigen tests were conducted, the bulletin said. The number of tests done per million, as on Monday, was over 3.3 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 63 lakh.

