As many as 461 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across Delhi, taking the positivity rate to 5.33%, said the state health department on Saturday.

Further, 269 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,40,611.

With this, the city's infection tally has increased to 18,68,033. The death toll stands at 26,160. There are 1,262 active Covid-19 cases of which 772 are currently in home isolation.

The total number of containment zones has reached to 652.

Delhi had on Friday recorded 366 Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.95%.

The daily Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days.

Despite this, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, reiterated that instructions have been issued to schools to follow the government's Standard Operating Procedure if they detect any case.

"There is no need to worry. There might have been a rise in coronavirus cases but we are vigilant and the hospital admissions are low. There are only six coronavirus patients admitted at LNJP hospital," he said.

The minister said a particular class or a wing will be shut in case of infections being reported in schools.

In addition to this, the government has said that precaution Covid-19 vaccine doses will soon be provided free of cost to the eligible population at its hospitals.

"Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose," read a government statement issued on Friday.

The government has also advised all hospitals in the national capital have been advised to remain alert.

"The Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation and the government does not want to take any risk. We have completely overhauled our health infrastructure. Along with this, all hospitals have been advised to remain alert amidst increasing cases of corona in Delhi," added the statement.