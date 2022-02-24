Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi Covid-19 tally increases marginally; positivity rate at 1.10%

Delhi Covid-19 tally increases marginally; positivity rate at 1.10%

618 people also recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus and were discharged in Delhi on Thursday, the health bulletin said. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) 
1 min read . 08:25 PM IST Livemint

  • National Capital Delhi on Thursday recorded 556 new Covid-19 cases, and 6 deaths in twenty four hours.

National Capital Delhi on Thursday recorded 556 new Covid-19 cases, and 6 deaths in twenty four hours. 

618 people also recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus and were discharged in the national capital on Thursday, the health bulletin said. 

The positivity rate in Delhi also increased to 1.10% on Thursday. Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 0.96% on Tuesday. 

With Thursday's addition there are 2,276 active cases in the national capital, Delhi. 

See complete report below

50591 samples were tested in Delhi on Thursday, according to the official data. Currently, 1559 people are under home isolation and 158 Covid-19 positive patients are admitted to the hospitals. 

Delhi had on Tuesday reported 498 new cases. 

As Delhi, Covid cases are on the declining trend, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on 25 February to discuss further relaxations in Covid restrictions. 

The DDMA will convene a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be present in the meeting.

In its last meeting on 4 February, the DDMA allowed schools and colleges to reopen in a phased manner. However, the night curfew remained in place but the timings were reduced by an hour. The timings are presently from 11 pm to 5 am.

