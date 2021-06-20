Delhi's Covid-19 case count went up by 124 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a statement by the government. This is lower than 135 cases reported on Saturday, which was the lowest since April 1. Positivity rate, as of today, stood at 0.17 per cent after 72,670 tests in the last 24 hours. In a statement in Sunday, Delhi government informed that 7 patients succumbed to the virus during this period, marking second consecutive day when number of Covid-19 deaths has remained below 10.

The overall caseload in the national capital now stands at 14,32,292 with a cumulative positivity rate of 6.89 per cent. The total death toll due to the virus in the city stands at 24,914, taking the fatality rate to 1.74 per cent.

On Sunday, 398 patients had recovered or were discharged, taking the total count of such patients to 14,05,287.

Despite the continuous fall in daily cases over the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned that the chances of a third wave of Cocvid-19 pandemic are quite real. He assured that his government is preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it any resurgence of infections, if it happens.

Of the total 23,638 Covid-19 hospital beds in the national capital, 1,281 are occupied. In dedicated Covid-19 care centres, 77 beds are occupied out of the total 6,288 beds. In dedicated Covid health centres, only 9 out of total 629 beds are occupied.

The number of patients in home isolation reduced to 600 on Sunday from 668 a day before.

A total of 86,131 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Delhi during the last 24 hours, out of which 60,443 beneficiaries received the first dose of the vaccine, whereas 25,688 received the second dose.

A total of 65,10,297 beneficiaries have been received the jab in the national capital, of which 49,32,224 have got the first dose, while 15,78,073 have got the full regimen of two doses.

A total of 72,670 tests, including 52790 RT-PCR ones, were conducted in the city a day ago.

