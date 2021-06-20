Delhi Covid-19 tally rise by 124 cases in 24 hrs; lowest since February 16

Delhi's Covid-19 case count went up by 124 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a statement by the government. This is lower than 135 cases reported on Saturday, which was the lowest since April 1. Positivity rate, as of today, stood at 0.17 per cent after 72,670 tests in the last 24 hours. In a statement in Sunday, Delhi government informed that 7 patients succumbed to the virus during this period, marking second consecutive day when number of Covid-19 deaths has remained below 10.