The number of positive coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 6000-mark today. With 338 new coronavirus cases reported today in the national capital, the Covid-19 tally reached 6,318, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health (till 8 am). With a population of around 19 million, Delhi is the third worst-hit state in the country, after Maharashtra and Gujarat.

As of 7 May, Delhi had 83 containment zones. After an area is declared a containment zone by the district administration, the Delhi government starts 'Operation SHIELD' - Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking -- to control the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 1,981 and the number of cases climbed to 59,662 today, according to the Union health ministry. The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 39,834, while 17,846 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

The health ministry on Friday said that the citizens have to learn how to live with coronavirus. “We will have to learn to live with the virus. All practices should be implemented as a behavioural change," said Luv Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also recently said people will have to be ready to live with the novel coronavirus and that time has come to re-open the city, as the government announced certain relaxations.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said a 400-bed hospital in northwest Delhi's Burari will start functioning as a COVID-19 care centre in the next two to three days to augment health infrastructure. He also said the Delhi government has ordered that all COVID-19 test reports to be given within 24 hours, failing which the labs will not be allowed to conduct tests.

Meanwhile, booze lovers continued to throng liquor shops in the city, even as the e-token system introduced by the Delhi government could not fully take off due to heavy traffic on the designated website.





