Delhi: Covid-19 testing rate fixed at 2,400

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced a flurry of decisions taken to ramp up containment of Covid-19 in Delhi. After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with Delhi government on Sunday, it was decided to double Covid-19 testing in Delhi.

16,618 test samples have been collection from 15-16 June as against the daily collection of 4,000-4,500 samples witnessed before this period.

Reports of 6,510 of these over 16,600 samples have been received so far and remaining will be received on Thursday, said MHA.

To improve contact mapping in Delhi's containment zones, health surveys have been started after directions in this regard were given by Shah.

Out of total population of 2,30,466 in national capital's 242 containment zones, survey of 1,77,692 people has been conducted between 15-16 June and remaining will be covered by 20 June, MHA further said.

To provide relief to the common man amid pandemic Shah had directed for a high-level expert committee, led by Niti Aayog member V.K. Paul, to fix testing rates. As per the panel's report received by Union Health Ministry, Delhi government has been asked to fix the Covid-19 testing rate at ₹2,400.

Also, in order to increase testing and have a quick delivery of results in Delhi, from Thursday tests will be done via new Rapid Antigen methodology approved by ICMR.

Delhi would be given priority for these kits and 169 centres have also been set up across Delhi.

At a meeting chaired by Shah with the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers on Saturday, several important decisions were taken to ensure safety of the citizens of Delhi against infection. These include immediate provision of 500 converted rail coaches to the Delhi Government, adding 8,000 beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients, house-to-house health survey for contact mapping in containment zones and doubling of COVID-19 testing within the next two days and trebling the testing capacity in six days.

At the meeting it was also decided to ensure the availability of 60% of coronavirus beds by private hospitals at lower rates.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated