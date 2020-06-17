Delhi: Covid-19 testing rate fixed at 2,400

At a meeting chaired by Shah with the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers on Saturday, several important decisions were taken to ensure safety of the citizens of Delhi against infection. These include immediate provision of 500 converted rail coaches to the Delhi Government, adding 8,000 beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients, house-to-house health survey for contact mapping in containment zones and doubling of COVID-19 testing within the next two days and trebling the testing capacity in six days.