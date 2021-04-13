The coronavirus cases are increasing at an alarming rate in the national capital. With 13,500 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi has registered the biggest daily spike so far. "As per the report available with me, 13,500 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. During the peak in November, 8500 cases were reported, compared to that we are already reporting 13,500 cases," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM further added that this wave is very dangerous and in the last 10-15 days, 65% of the patients being infected from Covid-19 are below 45 yrs of age, "This wave is very dangerous. As per the data of last 10-15 days, 65% of the patients are below 45 yrs of age. Your health & life is very important to us. So, I'd like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary & follow all COVID protocols," Delhi CM said.

On Monday, Delhi reported 11,491 new COVID-19 cases and 72 related deaths, the health department of the national capital said.

Meanwhile, 14 private hospitals including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and St Stephens Hospital, Tis Hazari were declared as full COVID hospitals and were directed by the Delhi government not to admit any non-COVID medical/ surgical patient till further orders on Monday.

In view of the rapidly rising cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am on April 6 till April 30.

