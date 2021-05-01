Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group to start on May 3, says Kejriwal

Yesterday, the national capital Delhi recorded over 27,000 new cases and 375 Covid-19 deaths with a positivity rate of 32.69 per cent, according to the state health department. This is the ninth consecutive day the city has seen daily fatalities of over 300. The total Covid-19 caseload of the national capital has gone up to 11,49,333. In 24 hours span, the city reported 25,288 recoveries from the disease. A total of 10,33,825 people have been cured of the coronavirus infection in Delhi while the total death toll stands at 16,147.

