Vaccination for the 18+ category has been halted in Delhi from today because the state has consumed its allocated share of the vaccine, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

"Due to this, their vaccination centres have been shut. Only a few vaccines are available at some centres which will be administered today," said Delhi CM.

Delhi CM suggested that centre should buy COVID-19 vaccines from foreign countries within 24 hours and distribute these among states.

More details awaited

