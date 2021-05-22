Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination for 18+ category to be halted from today, says CM

Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination for 18+ category to be halted from today, says CM

Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
1 min read . 01:47 PM IST Staff Writer

Delhi has consumed its allocated share of the vaccine, said CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday

Vaccination for the 18+ category has been halted in Delhi from today because the state has consumed its allocated share of the vaccine, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

"Due to this, their vaccination centres have been shut. Only a few vaccines are available at some centres which will be administered today," said Delhi CM.

Delhi CM suggested that centre should buy COVID-19 vaccines from foreign countries within 24 hours and distribute these among states.

More details awaited

