Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination for 18+ category to be halted from today, says CM

Delhi has consumed its allocated share of the vaccine, said CM Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday

Vaccination for the 18+ category has been halted in Delhi from today because the state has consumed its allocated share of the vaccine, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

Delhi CM suggested that centre should buy COVID-19 vaccines from foreign countries within 24 hours and distribute these among states.

More details awaited

