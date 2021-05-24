Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday stated all the 400 vaccination sites for the 18-44 age group have been closed in Delhi due to shortage of vaccines. He further noted vaccination centres administering Covaxin to the 45 age group, healthcare workers and frontline workers has also shut down due to shortage.

Pointing out that vaccination against coronavirus is the need of the hour, Sisodia said they have spoken to Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson for vaccines. "Pfizer and Moderna have refused to sell us directly saying they are talking to the Centre. The Centre has not approved Pfizer and Moderna whereas the world over they have been approved and bought by countries," he said.

Sisodia said some countries bought vaccines in advance while these were in trial stage but India did not take any step in that direction.

"I urge the Centre not to make this vaccination programme a joke. Approve Pfizer and Moderna on war footing, rather than asking states to approach these companies. It should not happen that by the time we get vaccines, the time comes that even the antibodies of those who have been vaccinated are finished and they will again require vaccination," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also urged the Centre to procure Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and distribute them to states. "We've spoken to Pfizer, Moderna for vaccines, and both the companies have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said that they will deal with the Government of India alone. Appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute to the states," Kejriwal said.

On Sunday, a senior Punjab official said the US-based COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna had refused to send vaccines directly to the state government stating that it only deals with the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies)

