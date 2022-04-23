National capital Delhi on Saturday logged 1,094 new covid19 cases in the past 24 hours. On Friday Delhi had reported 1,042 new Covid-19 cases, which was a little over Thursday's count, when the city had logged 965 cases in 24 hours.

The city also logged two Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours.

See Delhi's Covid numbers here

Meanwhile, a new analysis conducted by the IIT-Madras has said that Delhi's R-value was recorded at 2.1 this week. Delhi's R-value, which indicates the spread of Covid-19, was recorded at 2.1 this week, implying that every infected person is infecting two others in the national capital, according to news agency PTI report.

Delhi government has issued revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for schools which regularly require teachers to ask the students about Covid-19 related symptoms daily.

In the wake of surge of covid cases across the national capital, the Delhi administration on Friday issued an official order for imposing a fine of ₹500 for Delhiites for not wearing masks in public areas.