Delhi has reported 1,604 new Covid-19 cases, 17 fatalities and 3,324 recoveries in the last 24 hours, state health department data showed. With this, the active Covid-19 tally in the national capital stands at 9,979. The cumulative case positivity rate in Delhi stands at 5.24 per cent.

Yesterday, Delhi had seen a slight decline in new Covid-19 cases at 2,272, while the Covid case positivity rate stood at 3.85 per cent.

COVID19 | Delhi reports 1,604 new cases, 17 fatalities and 3,324 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active cases stand at 9,979 pic.twitter.com/CAY865hLbi — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

The decline in Covid cases comes as the state government on Friday relaxed Covid curbs in Delhi. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to reopen schools for all classes from nursery onwards from next week.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: "Schools will reopen from 7 February for standard 9-12. Classes for Nursery to standard 8 will reopen from 14 February. Hybrid classes will continue."

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, requested colleges to encourage offline classes. "Colleges will reopen from Monday, 7 February and they will be asked to discourage online classes and have offline classes."

He also announced that from now on, all restaurants can now open till 11 pm. Further, Sisodia said all government and private offices have been permitted to function at 100 per cent capacity. In addition to this, gyms and spas have also been allowed to reopen with certain restrictions. In another important decision, the panel exempted drivers who are alone in their vehicles from wearing masks.

