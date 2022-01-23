Delhi sees decline in Covid cases; positivity rate falls to 13.32%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In what can be termed as good news, the National Capital of Delhi today reported a major decline in Covid cases at 9,197, the state health department data showed. The state also reported 13,510 recoveries and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, Delhi's active Covid-19 tally stands at 54,246, while the positivity rate of Delhi has dipped to 13.32 per cent.

On Saturday, the National Capital had reported a marginal rise in Covid cases at 11,486. It recorded 14,802 recoveries and 45 deaths, and the Covid positivity rate had dipped to 16.36 per cent.

Amid experts stating that the new Omicron coronavirus variant has become dominant in several Indian cities, data shows that three metropolitan cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, have seen a decline in new Covid-19 cases.

In Delhi, the positivity rate on Saturday evening stood at 16.36 per cent, down from 18.04 per cent the day before. Similarly, the positivity rate dipped to 7 per cent on Saturday in Mumbai from 10 per cent seen on Friday.

On Friday, Delhi had recorded 10,756 new COVID-19 cases and 38 Covid-related deaths. The cumulative positivity rate was 18.04 per cent on Friday. On Wednesday, the mega city had logged 35 deaths and 13,785 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 23.86 per cent.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday released new Covid guidelines for the national capital and clarified that night and week-end curfew will also remain in force till further orders.

