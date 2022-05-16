National capital Delhi on Monday registered 377 new coronavirus infection and 1 death in the past twenty four hours, according to data shared by the officials at the health Department.

The positivity rate recorded in Delhi on Monday rose to 3.37%.

Delhi on Sunday had recorded 613 new Covid cases and three new deaths, while the positivity rate was 2.74%, according to data shared by the health department.

The city had on Saturday recorded 673 new Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality in over two months. It had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on 4 March.

Delhi on Friday had recorded 899 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent. The day before, the city recorded 1,032 Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 per cent.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6% on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The number of patients under home isolation was 2726 on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding that there were 3228 active cases.

There are 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 135 (1.41 per cent) of them are occupied, it said. According to the bulletin, the number of containment zones on Monday stood at 1,486.

Meanwhile, recording a mild drop in daily cases with 2,202 new coronavirus infections being reported on Monday, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,31,23,801 while the active cases dipped to 17,317, according to the Union Health Ministry updated data.