National capital Delhi on Monday reported 268 new Covid-19 cases, 97 cases less than that reported on Sunday.

Delhi also registered 421 recoveries, and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

See Delhi Covid numbers here

The national capital had recorded 365 new cases on Sunday with 530 recoveries and one death. The positivity rate has also dropped to below 2%.

According to Delhi health authorities, 9976 tests were conducted in the last twenty four hours.

Further, the bulletin informed that 1447 people are under home isolation and 104 people are still admitted in hospitals to get treated for coronavirus pandemic.

The cumulative positivity rate of the national capital stands at 4.96% and the cumulative positive case in the city with Monday's addition stands at 1903822.

The total active cases in the city is now at 1819.

1875802 have recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus in the city.

A total of 4892 people have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in the last twenty four hours in Delhi.