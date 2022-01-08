Delhi is expected to add 20,000 cases to its coronavirus infection tally with a positivity rate of around 20% on Saturday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. he added that only 10% of hospital beds are occupied in the city, so far. "Delhi will report around 20,000 fresh cases today, positivity rate to rise by 1-2%. Currently, only 10% of hospital beds are occupied in the city," Jain said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}