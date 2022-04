National capital Delhi on Saturday reported 1,520 new Covid-19 cases, said the official bulletin. The positivity rate in the city now stands at 5.10%

Delhi also recorded 1,412 recoveries from novel coronavirus and one Covid pandemic related death, in the last 24 hours.

Saturday's addition brought the active cases tally to 5,716.

See Delhi Covid numbers here

Delhi reported 1,520 fresh COVID19 infections, 1,412 recoveries, & one death, in the last 24 hours.



Active cases rise to 5,716; positivity rate at 5.10% pic.twitter.com/RyHFFzIpBS — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

Delhi had on Friday recorded 1,607 new Covid-19 cases with two people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate stood at 5.28 per cent, the city health department said.

Delhi on Thursday had recorded 1,490 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.62 per cent, and two deaths.

Meanwhile, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to provide one month's advance medicines to non-Covid patients visiting its health facilities with chronic diseases, in order to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.