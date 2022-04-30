Delhi Covid cases see slight dip, positivity rate remains over 5%. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi on Thursday had recorded 1,490 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.62 per cent, and two deaths.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to provide one month's advance medicines to non-Covid patients visiting its health facilities with chronic diseases, in order to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to provide one month's advance medicines to non-Covid patients visiting its health facilities with chronic diseases, in order to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.