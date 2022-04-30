Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi Covid cases see slight dip, positivity rate remains over 5%. Details here

Delhi Covid cases see slight dip, positivity rate remains over 5%. Details here

Delhi on Saturday reported 1,520 new Covid-19 cases, 1,412 recoveries from novel coronavirus and one Covid pandemic related death, in the last 24 hours
1 min read . 09:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Delhi on Saturday reported 1,520 new Covid-19 cases, 1,412 recoveries from novel coronavirus and one Covid pandemic related death, in the last 24 hours

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

National capital Delhi on Saturday reported 1,520 new Covid-19 cases, said the official bulletin. The positivity rate in the city now stands at 5.10%

National capital Delhi on Saturday reported 1,520 new Covid-19 cases, said the official bulletin. The positivity rate in the city now stands at 5.10%

Delhi also recorded 1,412 recoveries from novel coronavirus and one Covid pandemic related death, in the last 24 hours.

Delhi also recorded 1,412 recoveries from novel coronavirus and one Covid pandemic related death, in the last 24 hours.

Saturday's addition brought the active cases tally to 5,716.

Saturday's addition brought the active cases tally to 5,716.

See Delhi Covid numbers here

See Delhi Covid numbers here

Delhi had on Friday recorded 1,607 new Covid-19 cases with two people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate stood at 5.28 per cent, the city health department said.

Delhi had on Friday recorded 1,607 new Covid-19 cases with two people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate stood at 5.28 per cent, the city health department said.

Delhi on Thursday had recorded 1,490 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.62 per cent, and two deaths.

Delhi on Thursday had recorded 1,490 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.62 per cent, and two deaths.

Meanwhile, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to provide one month's advance medicines to non-Covid patients visiting its health facilities with chronic diseases, in order to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to provide one month's advance medicines to non-Covid patients visiting its health facilities with chronic diseases, in order to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.