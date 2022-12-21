As COVID cases surge in China Japan, South Korea, Brazil and the US, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the preparations across the city. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with other senior officials of the Health Department will be present in the meeting.

The chief minister also asked directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality.

"The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the Covid situation. CM Arvind Kejriwal himself is monitoring the preparedness," a senior Delhi government official said on Wednesday.

"The CM has directed health department officials to ensure genome sequencing and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality. Whatever steps (are) needed to meet the emerging Covid situation will be promptly taken," the officer said.

Delhi was one of the worst-affected during the first and the second wave apart from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Centre had on Tuesday urged all states and Union territories to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.

In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met senior government officials on Wednesday to discuss the matter, with all those present wearing masks - a practice that has not been mandatory in most parts of the country for several months.

Chinese cities are currently hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain, mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of Covid infections in that country.

According to official sources, three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current surge of Covid cases, have been detected in India so far.

The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha, they said.