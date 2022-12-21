Delhi COVID: CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting to review preparedness2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 08:16 PM IST
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with other senior officials of the Health Department will be present in the meeting.
As COVID cases surge in China Japan, South Korea, Brazil and the US, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the preparations across the city. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with other senior officials of the Health Department will be present in the meeting.