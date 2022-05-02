Covid-19 case count further dipped in national capital Delhi on Monday as the city reported 1076 new cases in 24 hours, around 27% less than a day ago. However, the positivity rate in the city rose up to 6.42%, according to the official bulletin.

Delhi also logged zero Covid-related deaths on Monday. 1,329 people recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus in Delhi in the past twenty four hours.

After Monday's addition the number of active Covid cases in Delhi went up to 5,744 and the cumulative count of Covid-19 positive cases went up to 1,88,5636.

The total number of containment zones in Delhi are now 1103 and 16753 tests were conducted in the past twenty four hours.

Amid rising Covid cases in Delhi, the government has increased the number of beds dedicated for Covid patients at two of its facilities. This includes 80 percent escalation in its count at the LNJP Hospital, an official confirmed.

As many as 1,485 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi on Sunday. The positivity rate in Delhi on Sunday had reached 4.89%.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said COVID-19 cases have increased in the capital but the situation is not serious as people are not developing severe disease and hospitalisation rate is low.

He had attributed the low hospitalisation rate to vaccinations and naturally acquired immunity.