Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the government will be able to setup 9,000 to 9,500 beds for COVID patients in the city if there is adequate supply of oxygen on a daily basis.

"If we get an adequate supply of oxygen - 700 tons - we will be able to set up 9000-9500 beds in Delhi. We will be able to create oxygen beds. I assure you that we will not let anyone die to a shortage of oxygen in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

He further added, due to the oxygen crisis, hospitals had to reduce their bed capacity. "I request all hospitals to now reinstate their bed capacity. I hope we will receive 700 tons of oxygen every day," he also said.

The chief minister on Thursday also thanked the Centre for supplying adequate amount of Oxygen to the city and requested not to bring down the supply.

In a letter addressed to the prime minister, Kejriwal said, "Delhi has a consumption of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen on a daily basis. We have been urging the Centre on a regular basis to give us 700 metric tonnes. It was for the first time yesterday that Delhi received 730 metric tonnes," he said in the letter in Hindi.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart on behalf of Delhiites. I request you that Delhi should be given at least this much of oxygen on a daily basis and there should not be any reduction in this quantity. The whole of Delhi will be grateful to you," he said.

Delhi on Thursday reported 335 deaths, 19,133 new infections, and 20,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the overall caseload of the city has surged to 12,73,035 and the fatalities have climbed to 18,398, according to Delhi's health bulletin. This is the third time in the last four days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

The total number of recoveries stands at 11,64,008 and active cases have surged to 90,629. Delhi had reported 20,960 cases on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on Monday, 20,394 cases on Sunday, 25,219 on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on last Thursday and 25,986 on Wednesday last week.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.