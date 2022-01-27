Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the Omicron situation stabilizing in the national capital, Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday decided to lift several COVID-related curbs including the weekend curfew, odd-even system of opening non-essential shops etc. However, the night curfew will continue in the city as of now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the Omicron situation stabilizing in the national capital, Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday decided to lift several COVID-related curbs including the weekend curfew, odd-even system of opening non-essential shops etc. However, the night curfew will continue in the city as of now.

The decision was made at a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The decision was made at a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The changes will come into effect only after the order is out. The DDMA is expected to issue the order either by today evening, or Friday morning. Till then, the existing curbs will continue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The changes will come into effect only after the order is out. The DDMA is expected to issue the order either by today evening, or Friday morning. Till then, the existing curbs will continue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what is allowed and what's not:

Here's what is allowed and what's not:

There will be no weekend curfew from 29 January

The night curfew imposed on weekdays from 10 pm to 5 am will continue.

The government offices have also been allowed to reopen with 50% staff.

Schools to remain shut as of now. The decision to reopen schools in the national capital will be taken up in the next DDMA meeting.

The bars and restaurants have been directed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

Cinemas to run at 50% capacity

Up to 200 guests allowed to attend marriage functions in open areas and up to 50% capacity at indoor venues The DDMA directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols like wearing of mask and following social distancing.

There will be no weekend curfew from 29 January

The night curfew imposed on weekdays from 10 pm to 5 am will continue.

The government offices have also been allowed to reopen with 50% staff.

Schools to remain shut as of now. The decision to reopen schools in the national capital will be taken up in the next DDMA meeting.

The bars and restaurants have been directed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

Cinemas to run at 50% capacity

Up to 200 guests allowed to attend marriage functions in open areas and up to 50% capacity at indoor venues The DDMA directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols like wearing of mask and following social distancing.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday recorded 7,498 new Covid cases with 10.6% positivity, according to a daily bulletin by the health department. The city reported 11,164 recoveries in the same period, which brought down the active cases to 38,315. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday recorded 7,498 new Covid cases with 10.6% positivity, according to a daily bulletin by the health department. The city reported 11,164 recoveries in the same period, which brought down the active cases to 38,315. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}