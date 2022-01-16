The decline in the Covid-19 cases coincides with the dip number of tests in the past two days. When Delhi, on January 13 this year, reported 28,867 new cases, the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, 98,832 tests were conducted. A day later on January 14, as many as 79,578 tests were done in which 24,383 samples were detected Covid-19 positive.

