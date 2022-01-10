Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi covid deaths: Govt shares data on comorbidities, age, vaccination status

Delhi covid deaths: Govt shares data on comorbidities, age, vaccination status

Twenty-five of these patients were aged above 60 and 14 aged between 41 and 60.
1 min read . 05:50 PM IST PTI

Of the 46 Covid-19 patients who died in Delhi between 5 to 9 January, 34 had comorbidities such as cancer and heart and liver diseases, according to government data

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Of the 46 COVID-19 patients who died in Delhi between January 5 and January 9, 34 had comorbidities such as cancer and heart and liver diseases, according to government data.

NEW DELHI : Of the 46 COVID-19 patients who died in Delhi between January 5 and January 9, 34 had comorbidities such as cancer and heart and liver diseases, according to government data.

Only 11 of the 46 were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Only 11 of the 46 were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Twenty-five of these patients were aged above 60 and 14 aged between 41 and 60. Five fatalities were recorded in the 21-40 age group, while one patient each from the 0-15 and 16-20 age cohorts succumbed to the infection, the data showed.

Twenty-five of these patients were aged above 60 and 14 aged between 41 and 60. Five fatalities were recorded in the 21-40 age group, while one patient each from the 0-15 and 16-20 age cohorts succumbed to the infection, the data showed.

According to an official, 32 patients were admitted to the ICU and they were mostly those who had comorbidities such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, cancer, liver and heart diseases etc.

According to an official, 32 patients were admitted to the ICU and they were mostly those who had comorbidities such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, cancer, liver and heart diseases etc.

Twenty-one patients who had other problems tested positive for Covid after being admitted to hospitals.

Twenty-one patients who had other problems tested positive for Covid after being admitted to hospitals.

Thirty-seven of the 46 patients were admitted to hospitals when their oxygen saturation level dropped below 94%.

Thirty-seven of the 46 patients were admitted to hospitals when their oxygen saturation level dropped below 94%.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 17 deaths due to Covid, the highest in a day since June 13 last year.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 17 deaths due to Covid, the highest in a day since June 13 last year.

The capital has logged 53 Covid deaths so far this month. A total of 54 fatalities due to the viral disease were recorded in the last five months -- nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. 

The capital has logged 53 Covid deaths so far this month. A total of 54 fatalities due to the viral disease were recorded in the last five months -- nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!