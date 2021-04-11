As Covid-19 cases spike in the national capital, the Delhi government has allowed hospitals to rope in fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors to assist the treatment of affected patients.

"In view of the surge of Covid pandemic and to meet the demand of increased manpower, the Medical Directors/Medical Superintendents/Directors of all Covid hospitals of government of NCT of Delhi are authorised to engage 4th and 5th-year MBBS students, interns and BDS pass doctors," read an order by the Delhi government.

The direction came in the light of India reporting 1,45,384 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, which is the highest daily spike in fresh infections since the outbreak.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases crossed the one lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day. Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-affected state in the country with 55,411 new Covid-19 cases, taking the case count to 33,43,951. The state has 5,36,682 active cases.

In Delhi, 7,897 new Covid-19 cases were reported, along with 5,716 recoveries and 39 deaths.

Fresh curbs

Meanwhile, the administration also announced fresh set of Covid-19 restrictions in the city to curb virus spread.

Among the new guidelines, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has prohibited all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings.

Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes have also been permitted to open with up to 50% of seating capacity. Restaurants and bars are also allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity.

In addition, swimming pools in Delhi will remain closed except for training of sportspersons participating in national, global events. The Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses will run at 50% capacity.

Moreover, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority of the national capital also issued a fresh order for passengers arriving from Maharashtra.

Under the new order, it will be mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival. If found without report, they will be required to undergo a mandatory quarantine of 14 days.

The new guidelines came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibilities of a lockdown but stated that stricter restrictions will be implemented soon.

Prior to this, a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am was put in place till 30 April.

The government has also ordered random checking at the airport, restricting number of events in marriages and funeral.





