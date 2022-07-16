Noting that a large section of Delhi Metro commuters is flouting COVID rules, the DMRC said it is "adopting all necessary measures" to ensure adherence to the safety norms. It said many are seen not wearing masks at all, while some are wearing them improperly.

A CISF personnel who was on duty at Kashmere Gate metro station told news agency PTI, “Those who say they have forgotten to wear a mask, we suggest them to buy it from street vendors selling those for just ₹5 outside the main entrance gate of the metro. But hardly anyone listens."

"We have heard that there have been scuffles with security personnel at other stations when they objected to the entry of people violating the Covid norm," he went on to add. Some commuters even facetiously claim that "Covid is over".

On a weekday, even at the busiest hours, only one or two passengers can be spotted with masks at the stations.

"At stations with high footfall, it becomes a bit difficult to disallow commuters who are not wearing a mask as it will lead to crowding outside stations. But at smaller stations, our personnel stop many commuters from entering if they are not wearing a mask," a senior CISF official told PTI.

When PTI asked passengers at various metro stations why they were not wearing a mask, many said they were not carrying it while a few others said "Covid is over, why wear a mask".

The DMRC said that they are adopting all necessary measures to ensure that COVID rules are not flouted. Even on Twitter, DMRC has put a tagline in Hindi 'Kripya Mask Pehne' (please wear a mask).

“DMRC is adopting all necessary measures to ensure adherence to Covid protocols. Flying squads randomly check and ensure that people adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour," a senior official said.

Hand sanitiser is also being provided. We are also requesting our passengers to cooperate with us in maintaining these protocols," he also added.

In June this year, 3,666 people were penalised for creating nuisance (under section 59 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002). This month, till July 14, over 2,190 passengers have been penalised under the same section

In line with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines, police impose a fine of ₹500 on people violating the mask mandate.

Also, since there were no provisions in the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, to prosecute those violating the mask mandate, Delhi Metro imposes a penalty of ₹200 on violators for 'creating nuisance on metro premises.' Doctors at leading hospitals here have often said that a "high degree of complacency" has set in among many people after three waves of the coronavirus pandemic.