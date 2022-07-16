Delhi: Covid norms being flouted in Metro; DMRC taking these steps to ensure compliance2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 03:20 PM IST
- Many are seen not wearing masks at all, while some are wearing them improperly, said DMRC official
Noting that a large section of Delhi Metro commuters is flouting COVID rules, the DMRC said it is "adopting all necessary measures" to ensure adherence to the safety norms. It said many are seen not wearing masks at all, while some are wearing them improperly.