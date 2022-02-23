Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Covid norms likely to be relaxed further; DDMA meeting on Februaty 25

Delhi: Covid norms likely to be relaxed further; DDMA meeting on Februaty 25

1 min read . 07:57 AM IST Livemint

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on February 25 to discuss further relaxations in Covid restrictions. The DDMA will convene a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be present in the meeting.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 498 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate remained below one per cent (0.96%), according to the daily health bulletin issued by the government.

In its last meeting on February 4, the DDMA allowed schools and colleges to reopen in a phased manner.  However, the night curfew remained in place but the timings were reduced by an hour. The timings are presently from 11 pm to 5 am.

