National capital Delhi on Friday reported 1,042 new Covid-19 cases. This is a little over Thursday's count, when the city had logged 965 cases in 24 hours.

Delhi also logged 2 deaths and 757 recoveries in the past one day.

See the Delhi Covid numbers here

Delhi reports 1,042 fresh #COVID19 cases, 757 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 3,253

Positivity rate 4.64% pic.twitter.com/sv2jRD2bW7 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Delhi's positivity rate also remained similar to that on Thursday. It logged a positivity rate of 4.67% on Friday, as opposed to 4.71% on Thursday.

The total active cases in Delhi now stands at 3,253, after Friday's addition.

News agency PTI reported that the BA.2.12 sub-variant of Omicron has been detected in a majority of the samples sequenced from the national capital in the first fortnight of April and it could be behind the recent spike in cases of coronavirus across Delhi.

In the wake of surge of covid cases across the national capital, the Delhi administration on Friday issued an official order for imposing a fine of ₹500 for Delhiites for not wearing masks in public areas. Meanwhile, the state government has also issued the SoPs for school administration in order to prevent the spread of the infection among school students.

Delhi government has directed the government to deploy staff at the entry gates to ensure that no symptomatic students and staff entre the school campus. There should be mandatory thermal screening for everyone entering the school premises.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued a statement, asking all commuters to follow the guidelines. “In view of the latest guidelines issued by the Authorities on Covid management, DMRC once again advises general public to strictly keep following Covid appropriate behaviour (i.e. wearing of face mask/ cover etc)," said the metro authority.