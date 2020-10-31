Blaming the recent surge in coronavirus infections in the national capital to a combined effect of the festive season, decrease in temperature and increased air pollution, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said that people have started giving less importance to wearing face masks.

Satyendar Jain's statement comes a day after Delhi on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike of 5,891 fresh cases, taking its tally of infection to over 3.81 lakh. The national capital has reported over 5,000 new cases for the third consecutive day.

"It is a combined effect of the festive season, decrease in temperature and increased pollution. The experts had also suggested that at this time COVID-19 cases could rise. People are also giving less importance to wearing face masks," news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying.

Speaking to reporters on unlimited seating in DTC buses, Jain said, "If you're wearing masks then there's no problem but if not then even 20 passengers are dangerous. We're not giving permission for unlimited seating. We're only allowing passengers as per seat limit."

The Delhi Health Minister has urged citizens to consider the face mask like a coronavirus vaccine as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

"When we had imposed the lockdown, cases did not go down. If 100 per cent of people wear masks, COVID-19 infection can be controlled to a certain extent. Benefits of wearing masks are just as many as those of a lockdown, if not more. Until there is a vaccine, masks should be considered vaccines," he added.

Jain said that the people are fed up with Covid-19 and taking precautions over six to seven months and urged everyone to continue following safety measures like wearing masks and washing hands, etc to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We had increased the ICU bed capacity in the city by around 1,000. We had also reserved 80 per cent of beds for COVID-19 patients but the court intervened and stayed the decision. Currently, around 1,200 of the total 2,900 ICU beds are vacant," Jain said.

"Masks will protect people not only from the COVID-19 but air pollution as well," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality recorded a marginal improvement but remained in the "very poor" category today morning, while a government forecasting agency said it is likely to get better due to a favourable wind speed.

The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 369 at 9.30 am. Jahangirpuri (412), Mundka (407) and Anand Vihar (457) recorded the air quality in the "severe" category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.