National capital Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 new Covid-19 cases in twenty four hours. The city has been reporting over one thousand cases for four days now.

The positivity rate in the city rose to 6.42%. Monday's addition took the total tally of active cases to 4,168.

The city also reported one Covid related death in one day, thereby keeping the death toll stagnant at 2,6168.

817 people recovered from the deadly novel coronavirus in twenty four hours, according to the official bulletin.

The number of Covid-19 patients under home isolation across Delhi has seen an over six-fold jump between 11 to 24 April, according to official data. While the city had 447 home isolation patients on 11 April, the number increased to 504 on 13 April and saw a significant increase to 574 the next day.

The Arvind Kejriwal government also said that though the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital is rising, but the situation is not alarming as the rate of hospitalization in the city-state is low.

Delhi has made wearing masks mandatory in public places. Violators will be penalized with a fine of ₹500. The Delhi government also decided to administer the third dose of vaccine against Covid-19 or what the Indian government calls the precaution dose for free at government health clinics for 18-59 age group.

Neighboring Haryana also took a similar decision of administering free vaccines. Chandigarh, Noida has also made wearing masks mandatory to curb the spread of the deadly virus.