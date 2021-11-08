The Delhi government has made arrangements at 800 ghats for Chhath Puja celebrations, said state Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday.

“Chhath Puja will be celebrated with full fervour across the city. Arrangements have been made at 800 ghats but people should ensure to abide by Covid protocols while they celebrate the festival," Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This comes as the authorities undertake last-minute preparations with the commencement of the four-day festival.

Randheer Kumar, the president of Chhath Puja Samiti of Vikas Nagar area, said that though the number of Covid-19 cases is lesser than the previous year, they are ensuring that the people follow all the necessary precautions.

“Chhath Puja is a festival of faith. People come together to celebrate this 'mahaparv' with joy. We will follow all the Covid-19 protocols here at the ghat. I urge people to maintain distance and avoid gatherings," said Kumar.

"We are celebrating this festival for decades and this year, our volunteers at the ghat are ensuring that the people follow all the necessary precautions in wake of the pandemic. We will provide masks and sanitisers to the people too," he added.

