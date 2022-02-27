Delhi has removed all Covid-related restrictions in the capital in view of a consistent decline in new Covid cases and deaths due to the virus. With this, Delhi Metro has also decided that all trains will run with full capacity after the new guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) led by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Covid-19 lifts night curfew:

All Covid-induced restrictions in the national capital, including night curfew in Delhi, will be lifted from Monday, the DDMA said on Friday. “Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as the situation improves and people are facing hardships due to loss of jobs," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say.

However, he urged all citizens to continue to follow Covid-19 safety protocols. “All should continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. The government will keep a strict watch," Kejriwal wrote.

No cap on restaurants, bards, theatres:

Since no Covid-related curbs remain in effect in Delhi, all kinds of shops, restaurants, bars and cinema halls can function with 100 per cent capacity, without any hindrance. This will save many people from losing their jobs and business activity will soon start picking up pace.

Less fine for not wearing masks:

As per the Delhi government, fines for not wearing a face mask have been reduced to ₹500 from ₹2,000 earlier. However, the government has advised people to be more responsible and wear masks whenever they go outside. Also, people travelling in private cars will no longer be required to wear masks in private cars from tomorrow.

Metros to run with full capacity:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that in the wake of the latest guidelines issued by the DDMA on Covid management, Metro trains in Delhi will now be running with 100 per cent seating and standing capacity from February 28, 2022. All gates of metro stations will remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day.

Covid cases dip in Delhi:

Amid a significant decline in fresh Covid-19 cases, Delhi recorded 440 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday, while the case positivity rate stood at 0.83 per cent, the city's health department data shows. These Covid cases are less than Friday when the national capital recorded 460 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and two deaths.

Additional guidelines for schools

Schools in offline mode:

As per the DDMA, schools will function only in offline mode from 1 April. All schools in the national capital will do away with hybrid mode. This is a big respite for school students who are desperate to attend physical classes after many months.

Hybrid mode for students:

The DDMA has also said that hybrid mode (online as well as offline) can also be chosen for studying with the consent of parents for students up to Classes 9 and Class 11 till March 31. Parental consent for board classes 10 and 12 will not be valid.

