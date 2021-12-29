Delhi Covid restrictions: DDMA decides to retain yellow alert for now

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDA) will decide on imposing further restrictions keeping in view the bed occupancy in hospitals of national capital in the next meeting, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier during the day, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has chaired a review meeting (virtual) with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also present.

The Delhi government has currently enforced an Yellow or Level 1 alert, which kicks in if the positivity rate is over 0.5% for two consecutive days as per the graded response action plan.

Arvind Kejriwal said if the situation continues to persist, more curbs will be imposed in the capital to control the chain of infections. The chief minister, after reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting yesterday, said virus cases were rising fast in Delhi but there was no need to panic as most people have mild symptoms.

The yellow alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, the opening of non-essential shops based on an odd-even basis, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses among others.

The national capital has reported 496 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, the highest since June 4, with the positivity rate rising to 0.89 per cent along with one fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

