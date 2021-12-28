Delhi Covid restrictions: Decoding yellow, amber, orange and red alerts

Amid rapid surge in Omicron infections, a yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi today under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, after reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting, said virus cases were rising fast in Delhi but there was no need to panic as most people have mild symptoms.

But what is an yellow and various levels of alerts that have been defined as per set parameters, based on which restrictions are imposed. Livemint decodes it for you.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued detailed guidelines in response to the coronavirus pandemic to break the chain of infections, that will be imposed as per the level of alerts.

This Graded Response Action Plan consists of 3 parameters i.e. positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy for lockdown or unlock in Delhi. Based on these parameters, four levels of alert will be imposed in the national capital as recommended by a high-level state committee.

The Level 1 alert of Yellow alert will be triggered or imposed if the case positivity rate has crossed 0.5% for two consecutive days or cumulative daily positive cases (seven-day rolling average) cross 1,500 or average oxygenated bed occupancy (seven-day average) is above 500.

Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68%. Positivity rate was 0.55% on Sunday. Hence, yellow alert restrictions have been imposed for now with the chief minister saying more curbs are on the way if the situation in the capital worsens.

Meanwhile, the Level 2 alert or amber alert takes into account positivity rate of more than 1%, cumulative daily average cases 3,500 or if bed occupancy is over 700.

Similarly, Level 3 (Orange) and Level 4 (Red) alerts will be considered in the national capital if the positivity rate is over 2% and 5% respectively. Other parameters to trigger level 3 and level 4 alerts include cumulative daily cases touching over 9,000 and 16,000 or the bed occupancy rate exceeding 1,000 and 3,000 respectively.

On the basis of alert levels, the disaster management authority considers restricting various social and economic activities to control or bring down the infection rates in the national capital.

Restrictions under four levels of alert

Yellow alert- The 'yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 am to 8 pm.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited. Also, the Delhi Metro will run at 50% of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Busses too will ply at 50% of capacity with exempted category passengers.

Amber alert - Under this level, shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 am to 6 pm. Meanwhile, all standalone shops including in residential complex and neighbourhood allowed between are allowed between 10 am to 6 pm.

Restaurants and bars will be closed, however, home delivery or takeaway is allowed. Private offices are allowed to function with 50% of staff between 9 am to 5 pm. Schools, colleges, sports complexes, cinema halls, spas, banquet and marriage halls will be shut under Amber alert restrictions. Delhi Metro will run at 30% of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Busses will ply at 50% of capacity with exempted category passengers.

Orange alert - Unlike the previous two level of alerts where construction activities are allowed, under the Orange alert, only those construction activities are allowed where labourers are residing onsite. Shops and related establishments will remain closed, while standalone shops in neighbourhood and residential areas are allowed between 10 am and 6 pm. Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 15 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited.

Malls, weekly markets, restaurants and bards, cinema halls, schools, colleges, sports complexes to remain closed. On those private offices which fall under the essential category will remain open. Delhi metro will be shut under Orange level of restrictions while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Busses will ply at 50% of capacity with exempted category passengers.

Red alert - This level is the strictest of all the alerts where only those construction activities are allowed where labourers are residing onsite and manufacturing of essential commodities is allowed. All shops including in residential areas to remain shut. Malls, schools, colleges, sports complexes, parks, cinema halls, spas, banquet and marriage halls are shut. Takeaway is allowed from restaurants and bars. Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 15 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited.

Delhi metro will be shut while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Busses will ply at 50% of capacity with exempted category passengers.

