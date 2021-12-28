Delhi Covid restrictions: Decoding yellow, amber, orange and red alerts

Orange alert - Unlike the previous two level of alerts where construction activities are allowed, under the Orange alert, only those construction activities are allowed where labourers are residing onsite. Shops and related establishments will remain closed, while standalone shops in neighbourhood and residential areas are allowed between 10 am and 6 pm. Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 15 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited.

