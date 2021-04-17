Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi COVID surge: DRDO to setup 500-bed facility by next week

Delhi COVID surge: DRDO to setup 500-bed facility by next week

Workers preparing to reactivate DRDO's COVID-19 center, at Delhi Cantt. in New Delhi on Thursday. The centre is likely to begin from Sunday with an initial capacity of 250 beds which will be increased by more 250 beds in next few days making it total 500 bedded centre. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 10:04 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

The DRDO had set up a 1,000 bed facility last year at the start of the pandemic that was later wound up. The new facility will be manned by armed forces medical personnel

NEW DELHI: The surge in cases of covid-19 in New Delhi and reports of shortage of hospital beds have prompted the Defence Research and Development Organisation to set up a 500 medical facility in the capital.

Two hundred and fifty beds will be ready to admit patients by Monday with the rest being added during the week, a spokesman for DRDO said.

The DRDO had set up a 1,000 bed facility last year at the start of the pandemic that was later wound up. The new facility will be manned by armed forces medical personnel, the spokesman said.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have been reporting high number of cases daily in a second and more deadly wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

India has so far clocked 14.7 million cases including 176,000 deaths due to covid-19. In New Delhi, there are 803,000 confirmed cases, according to government numbers.On Saturday, the number of infections soared by almost 25,000, according to news reports. A vaccination campaign is also underway to inoculate people against covid-19. Almost 120 million people have been vaccinated, according to government figures.

