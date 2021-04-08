Delhi COVID surge: Government orders to increase 1,000 beds in two hospitals

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi, the government on Thursday ordered to increase the total number of beds reserved for COVID19 patients in two city hospital. It ordered to increase 500 beds at Lok Nayak Hospital from 1,000 to 1,500. And at the GTB Hospital, the number of beds will be increased from from 500 to 1,000, ANI reported.

Further, these 115 hospitals have the liberty to reserve more beds than required as per the order, it said.

In a separate order, the health department said, in view of the increased cases of COVID-19 here, medical superintendents, medical directors, directors of COVID hospitals are directed to depute sufficient manpower, infrastructure in the holding or triage area with enough oxygen facility to avoid unnecessary wait for completing the admission procedure which may lead to increase in chance of spread of infection further. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It may be ensured that no patient is kept waiting for more than 10 minutes, the order reads.

Delhi on Thursday reported close to 7,500 coronavirus cases, a huge jump in the daily Covid-19 tally. For two days in the trot, the city reported over 5,000 new infections. On Wednesday, as many as 5,506 patient were found infected, while on Tuesday, the number of new cases were 5,100. With todays 7,437 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths, the cumulative total reached 6,98,005 and the death toll rose to 11157. Currently, the active cases stands at 23,181.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11, while on November 19, the city recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality since the pandemic began. On November 27, the city had recorded 5,482 cases and 6,224 cases on November 24 and 7,486 on November 18, as per official data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

