Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people to celebrate the festival with families and avoid crowds. He further said he himself would not be attending any public event on that day.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded as many as 1,558 cases of COVID-19, which is the highest since December 15, as per the official record.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri. "The government has set up a number of teams to ensure that people adhere to its directions on Holi. District magistrates and police have created district-wise teams. Legal action would be taken against violators," Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said.

On Saturday, meanwhile, the Delhi government capped the maximum number of attendants for wedding celebrations in closed spaces at 100 across the national capital. As per a statement, the maximum number of people allowed to attend a wedding celebration in open spaces is now 200.

"ln closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons. In open spaces, numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/ space in view with a ceiling of 200 persons subject to strict observance of wearing of facemasks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser," a statement from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said.

"Corona cases have increased in the last few days, in view of this, I am not attending Holi programs being organized in public this time. Appeal to all of you to just celebrate Holi with your family and avoid crowds, follow the rules of Corona prevention," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

On Saturday, the new infections pushed the tally to 6,55,834, while over 6.38 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. The city had recorded 1,534 cases on Friday,1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark.

Yogi Adityanath, Hardeep Singh Puri flag off Gorakhpur-Lucknow flight service

The active cases rose to 6,625 from 6,051 on Friday. The positivity rate was1.70% the health bulletin said. The positivity rate was 1.52 percent on Wednesday, 1.31 percent on Tuesday, 1.32 percent on Monday and 1.03 per cent on Sunday.

Ten more people died from the pathogen on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities to 10,997. A total of 91,703 tests, including 59,648 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from agencies)

