Delhi Covid-19 surge: Offices to function at 50% capacity, says Centre

Amid an "unprecedented rise" in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Union Home Ministry has said that its officers up to the level of Under Secretary can work from home and only 50% employees need to attend office.

In an office memorandum, the government stated that all officers who attend the office can stagger timings with entry into the office spread between 9 am to 10 am with corresponding office exit timings and those living in containment zones be exempted from attending office, according to a PTI report.

The home ministry order read: "In view of the unprecedented rise in the numbers of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, it has been decided to take measures to prevent its spread."

The notification said officers of the level of Under Secretary or equivalent and below be allowed to work from home and their physical attendance in office be restricted to 50% of the actual overall strength.

Attendance roster, stagger timings and more

Rosters for their attendance will be prepared by concerned divisional or wing heads. Individual wing heads can, however, call for over 50% physical attendance of any of the categories of officials in their wings, if required on administrative grounds.

All officers of the level of Deputy Secretary, equivalent and above are to attend office on regular basis.

"All officers who attend office can stagger timings with entry into the office spread between 9 am to 10 am with corresponding office exit timings. This will also avoid rush in commuting, as also in lifts and corridors. Roster system by divisional or wing heads to take care of this aspect," the order read.

All officials who do not attend office on a particular day are to make themselves available on telephone and other electronics means of communication at all times from their residence and work from home.

All officials residing in containment zones shall continue to be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is denotified, it said.

All officials who attend office shall strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing of mask, physical distancing, use of sanitizer and frequent hand washing with soap and water.

Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors to be avoided

Crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, common areas including refreshment kiosk and parking areas is to be strictly avoided and meetings, as far as possible, to be conducted through videoconferencing, the home ministry said.

Entry of outsiders or visitors to be curtailed appropriately and all employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated, the ministry said.

"The above instructions or guidelines shall come into effect immediately and will remain in force until April 30,2021 or further orders, whichever is earlier," it said.

Meanwhile, as many as 16,699 fresh Covid-19 cases and 112 related deaths were reported in the national capital in a span of 24 hours, the Delhi health department informed today evening, taking the total number of active cases to 54,309.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the national capital has reported over 10,000 fresh cases.

As per the latest health bulletin, with this, the total Covid-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 7,84,137, including 54,309 active cases, 7,18,176 recoveries and 11,652 deaths.

