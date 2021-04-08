Amidst the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the authorities at AIIMS, Delhi, announced on Thursday that only urgent procedures or surgeries will be taken up in various operation theatres of AIIMS with effect from 10th April.

Delhi on Thursday reported close to 7,500 coronavirus cases, a huge jump in the daily Covid-19 tally. For two days in the trot, the city reported over 5,000 new infections. On Wednesday, as many as 5,506 patient were found infected, while on Tuesday, the number of new cases were 5,100.

With todays 7,437 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths, the cumulative total reached 6,98,005 and the death toll rose to 11157. Currently, the active cases stands at 23,181.

The positivity rate jumped to 8,1 per cent on Thursday from 6.1 per cent the day before, according to the bulletin. A total of 91,770 tests, including 52,696 RT-PCR tests and 39,074 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. So far, over 6.6 lakh patients have recovered from the virus which also includes 3687 discharges.

Meanwhile, the government has taken several measures to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, which includes imposing a night curfew, random checking at the airport, restricting number of events in marriages and funeral.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via