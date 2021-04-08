Delhi COVID surge: Only urgent procedures, surgeries will be taken up at AIIMS

The positivity rate jumped to 8,1 per cent on Thursday from 6.1 per cent the day before, according to the bulletin. A total of 91,770 tests, including 52,696 RT-PCR tests and 39,074 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. So far, over 6.6 lakh patients have recovered from the virus which also includes 3687 discharges.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}