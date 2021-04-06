{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the first time in 2021, the daily COVID-19 tally in the national capital crossed 5,000-mark on Tuesday. At least 5,100 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of active COVID-19 cases reached 17,332 on Tuesday, according to the daily health bulletin. The COVID-19 positivity rates increased to 4.93% in Delhi, according to the latest data. Coronavirus claimed 17 more lives on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state to 11,113.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the national capital till the month-end. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am, said a government official. The order for night curfew will be effective till 30 April. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.

A sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in the recent past along with a high positivity rate has been observed in the state, according to the order issued by the chief secretary and chairperson of the executive body of DDMA.

"It is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in the NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am, except for essential activities and services, as an emergency measure for the wellbeing and safety of people," the order stated.

People travelling during curfew hours for COVID-19 vaccination will require a soft or hard copy of an e-pass which can be obtained from the website www.delhi.gov.in.

Those exempted from the night curfew include pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets, officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats, and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Orders were issued to escalate the number of beds in both private and Delhi government hospitals. Almost 5,000 beds are being added for COVID positive cases," he told.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}