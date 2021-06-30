OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Covid unlock: Gyms request CM Kejriwal to waive fixed electricity charges

Citing losses incurred due to the prolonged Covid lockdown, a representative body of gyms in Delhi on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to waive fixed electricity rental charges for the next six months.

In a letter to the CM, the Delhi Gym Association said gyms in the city have received electricity bills with fixed charges for the last few months even though they were closed during this time due to the lockdown, adding to the financial woes of gym owners.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Gyms in the national capital reopened on June 28 after a months-long closure due to the pandemic. The Delhi government has allowed them to open at 50 per cent capacity.

"Gyms have been closed for almost two-and-a-half months but we have still got electricity bills with fixed charges for the lockdown period. Our industry is one of the most impacted and with these fixed charges, our survival is becoming tougher," the Delhi Gym Association said in its letter.

"We would like to request you to please waive the fixed charges on electricity bills for the next six months in order to help us survive," it said.

There are about 5,500 gyms, yoga studios, and personal training studios in Delhi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Shops closed in Laxmi Nagar Market following an order for the closure of the market and adjoining areas until July 5 over violation of Covid-19 safety protocols in New Delhi.

Delhi: Monsoon delayed in Capital amid severe heat wave. Read here

3 min read . 10:52 PM IST
Commuters out in the rain at Patel Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Delhi: Gyms can reopen from Monday, weddings can have 50 guests, says DDMA order

2 min read . 26 Jun 2021
AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is in Punjab today. (ANI)

AAP gears up for Punjab polls, Arvind Kejriwal makes 3 big announcements

1 min read . 29 Jun 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout