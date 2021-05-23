Addressing a press conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the positivity rate dropped to 2.5 per cent as only 1,600 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

"The positivity rate has come to 2.5 per cent in Delhi. 1,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours...Lockdown has been extended till 31st May, 5 am in Delhi," he said.

Announcing the extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi by another week, he said the process of unlocking will start from May 31 in a phased manner if the number of Covid cases continued to decline.

"If cases continue to decline in the coming week, we shall start the process of unlocking from May 31. We will not open up all things at one go but will open up activities in a phased manner," he added.

According to Delhi Health Bulletin issued on Saturday, Delhi reported 2,260 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number of new cases since March 31 this year.

Meanwhile, India's daily coronavirus cases continue to decline further with 2,40,842 fresh infections, and 3,741 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country recorded 3,55,102 fresh recoveries in the 24-hour period, outnumbering new cases.

The cumulative caseload in India now stands at 2,65,30,132 including 28,05,399 active cases. The death toll mounted to 2,99,266, while the recovery tally reached 2,34,25,467.

oday is the seventh consecutive day when India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases.

