Home >News >India >Delhi Covid update: 1-day rise of 140 cases push tally to over 6.35 lakh
Covid-19 testing setup at Delhi Airport.

Delhi Covid update: 1-day rise of 140 cases push tally to over 6.35 lakh

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST Staff Writer

  • These cases came out of 60,695 tests conducted the previous day for detection of the killer virus

Delhi recorded 140 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday as the city's positivity rate slipped to 0.23%, authorities said.

Delhi recorded 140 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday as the city's positivity rate slipped to 0.23%, authorities said.

With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the national capital has reached over 6.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,853.

According to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, these cases came out of 60,695 tests conducted the previous day for detection of the killer virus.

With four more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll mounted to 10,853.

The tally of active cases in the national capital has dropped to 1,361 from 1,436 on Saturday, it added.

